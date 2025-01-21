Bane logged 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 108-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Even though Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson could have bigger roles on offense on a more regular basis, there's no question Bane has found a way to stand out as a reliable scoring threat for Memphis. He's scored at least 20 points in five games in a row, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in that span.