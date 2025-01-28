Bogdanovic (coach's decision) didn't see any minutes Monday in the Hawks' 101-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic wasn't included on the Hawks' injury report, but Atlanta seemingly gave him an unannounced rest day on the front end of a back-to-back set. Unless Bogdanovic appears on the injury report for Tuesday, expect him to return to action off the bench in the Hawks' matchup with the Rockets. Bogdanovic is averaging 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes per game in his 10 appearances this month since making his return from a lower-leg contusion that sidelined him for five consecutive games.