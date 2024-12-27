Young contributed 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 141-133 victory over the Bulls.

As he's done for much of the season, Young led the Hawks in assist Thursday and finished as the second-leading scorer behind Jalen Johnson (30). It was Young's 20th double-double of the season, seven of which have come over his last nine outings. Since and including Dec. 2, Young has averaged 23.4 points, 12.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.8 minutes per game.