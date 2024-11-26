Young amassed 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, 16 assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Young has handed out double-digit assists in four games in a row, and he's achieved that goal in all but four of his 17 appearances in the current campaign. The offensive partnership he's developed with Jalen Johnson has been fantastic for Atlanta. Young has experienced a decrease in his scoring figures now that Johnson is operating as the No.1 option on the offensive side of the ball, with his point-per-game figure being the lowest since his rookie year. However, on the flip side, he's averaging a career-high in assists and steals per contest.