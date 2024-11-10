Young chipped in 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and 16 assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Bulls.

Young recorded his ninth double-double across 11 appearances this season, and he established a new season-high mark in the assists category with his 16 dimes. This was just the second time in which he finished with more assists than points. Young has been spectacular this season and should be a must-start across all formats -- as long as he stays healthy -- due to his impressive ability to deliver above-average numbers in two separate categories.