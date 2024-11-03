Miller (glute) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Following a four-game absence, Miller returned to action Saturday against the Celtics and posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes. The left glute strain will likely make Miller a regular on the injury report for a bit. However, the second-year forward played well in his return and didn't have any restrictions, a good sign for his availability moving forward.