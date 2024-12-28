Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Miller missed three straight games due to a left ankle sprain before returning and playing 36 minutes Thursday against Washington. He'll be back in street clothes Saturday due to the issue, joining LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) and Cody Martin (knee). The short-handed Hornets backcourt will likely lean on Vasilije Micic, Isaiah Wong and Seth Curry. Miller's next chance to play will come Monday against Chicago
