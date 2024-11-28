Ball logged 32 points (11-35 FG, 7-20 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to Miami.

Ball scored at least 30 points for the fourth straight game, albeit on high volume and low efficiency. With the Hornets very thin at the moment, Ball has taken it upon himself to shoulder the bulk of the offensive load, firing up 130 shot attempts over those four games. While his shot selection may be somewhat of an issue, the lack of a supporting cast should result in him continuing on his merry way.