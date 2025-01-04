DeRozan provided 29 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 138-133 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Malik Monk stole the show Friday night, DeRozan also had a potent night, making plays all over the floor. DeRozan picked the slack during Keegan Murray's (ankle) absence, and he combined a solid shooting night with defensive prowess inside. He should excel while the team is short-handed, and his numbers will become slightly more volatile upon Murray's return.