Brunson (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson will keep his streak of perfect attendance alive after having been deemed questionable for Monday's contest due to right calf tightness. The superstar is coming off of a 55-point performance in Saturday's overtime win over Washington, and over his last five appearances, he has averaged 30.4 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field across 38.2 minutes per contest.