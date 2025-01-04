Brunson finished Friday's 117-107 loss to the Thunder with 22 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Brunson returned Friday from a one-game absence due to a calf injury. He was one of three Knicks players to score 20 points or more in Friday's loss and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Mikal Bridges (24). Brunson led New York with nine assists, and he was one dime shy from registering his eighth double-double of the regular season. He's tallied exactly nine assists in four of his last five outings, and since Dec. 1 he has averaged 24.2 points, 7.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 35.2 minutes per game.