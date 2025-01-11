Brunson amassed 27 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), one rebound and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 126-101 loss to the Thunder.

Brunson posted a solid scoring line, but he didn't contribute much in other categories as the Knicks suffered a heavy 25-point loss. The star floor general at least reached the 22-point mark for the fourth time over his last five outings, but his efficiency woes are beginning to look concerning. Over that five-game stretch, Brunson is shooting just 18.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 2.2 turnovers per game.