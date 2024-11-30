Brunson closed Friday's 99-98 victory over the Hornets with 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

Brunson led all players in Friday's contest in scoring, connecting on a team-high mark from three while handing out a team-leading assist total in an offensive outburst. Brunson posted his sixth outing of the year with at least 30 points, doing so in two straight contests. He has posted at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists twice so far this season.