The Knicks did not extend a $6.3 million qualifying offer to Achiuwa on Saturday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Katz is reporting that the Knicks haven't ruled out the idea of bringing Achiuwa back, but right now they are prioritizing flexibility for their cap space. After being acquired from the Raptors last season, Achiuwa went on to make 49 appearances for the Knicks with averages of 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.2 minutes.