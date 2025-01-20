Davis finished with 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to a sore foot, Davis produced his eighth straight double-double and 29th of the season, putting him fifth in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis, Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb), Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. During those eight appearances, Davis is averaging 25.1 points, 13.3 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.0 threes while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.