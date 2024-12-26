Davis (ankle) says he is OK and will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Davis told ESPN he is fine and good to go for the Lakers' next game. This is great news for the Lakers, considering they barely escaped Golden State with a win that Davis mostly sat out. Perhaps the Lakers' injury report may include Davis before the weekend, but his personal update is a promising indicator that he will be available when they host the Kings. Even though they significantly affected Davis' shooting efficiency the last two times both teams played, he still finished those games with a strong defensive presence by averaging 17.0 rebounds and 4.5 blocks.