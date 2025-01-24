Da Silva notched 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Da Silva returned to the Magic bench due to the return of Franz Wagner (oblique), but still put up strong numbers while leading all second unit players in scoring and finishing as one of two Orlando players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Da Silva has recorded at least 15 points in nine contests, his second while coming off the bench. He has now posted at least 15 points and five boards on five occasions.