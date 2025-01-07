Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Gafford will be sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back set after head coach Jason Kidd said following Monday's 119-104 loss to the Grizzlies that Gafford is "probably going to be out some time" with a sprained left ankle. Dereck Lively is likely to see boosted minutes as the Mavericks' starting center in the short term, while Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber absorb the backup minutes that had previously fallen to Gafford.