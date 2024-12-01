Irving finished with 30 points (11-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 106-94 win over the Jazz.

Irving came through every time the Mavericks needed him, but no bucket was bigger than perhaps a three-pointer when the Jazz were coming close to mounting a fourth-quarter comeback. The veteran point guard has been stepping his game up with Luka Doncic (wrist) sidelined, and he should continue to enjoy a sizable uptick in his usage rate until the star floor general is ready to return. Irving has scored at least 30 points in two of his last three appearances while reaching the 20-point plateau six times across his last eight contests.