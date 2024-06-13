Washington finished with 13 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Washington finished just two rebounds shy of recording what would've been his first double-double in the playoffs since May 15, when he recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 5 win over the Thunder. He's been surprisingly consistent in the Finals despite Dallas' three straight losses, scoring in double figures and grabbing at least seven boards in each outing. He'll aim to keep this streak going in Game 4 on Friday.