Washington amassed 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets.

Washington provided Dallas with a balanced effort in Monday's contest, ending second on the team in rebounds and as one of three Mavericks in double figures while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Washington has now tallied at least 10 points and nine rebounds in 12 outings this season, including in two of his last three appearances.