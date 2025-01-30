Dinwiddie totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 win over New Orleans.
Dinwiddie continues to start for the Mavericks, having now opened the game in seven of the past eight contests. He appears to have settled into a consistent role, typically playing around 30 minutes per game. Luka Doncic continues to bide his time on the sideline as a result of a calf injury, although he is slated to return in the next week or two. Up until that point, Dinwiddie should remain a relatively consistent source of what can be considered typical guard stats.
