Murray (hamstring) ended Friday's 120-98 victory over the Clippers with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 32 minutes.

The star floor general was back in action Friday following a two-game absence due to right hamstring inflammation. He wasn't operating under any restrictions in his return and came through with one of his better all-around efforts of the season, reaching the 20-point mark for just the fourth time in his last 12 appearances while also matching a season high with four steals. The only blemish on Murray's line was his six turnovers, which also matched a season high.