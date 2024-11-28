Murray finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 win over the Jazz.

Murray stayed on the court for 36 minutes despite the lopsided win. Although he only made one shot in six attempts beyond the arc, he made several plays in transition and offset the loss with a good mid-range result. Murray is on a decent five-game run, averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the span.