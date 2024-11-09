Porter ended with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 135-122 victory over Miami.

Porter has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he's averaged 22.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from deep. With Aaron Gordon (calf) sidelined for a few weeks, Porter will have increased responsibilities on both ends moving forward.