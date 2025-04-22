Porter provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Porter bounced back from a terrible Game 1 performance, matching his season-high with 15 rebounds. While it wasn't enough to help secure the victory, it was good to see him out there when it mattered down the stretch. With the series now level at 1-1, Denver will be hoping to turn the tables when the two teams meet again in Los Angeles on Thursday.