Mathurin logged 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to Milwaukee.

For the first time since Nov. 27, Mathurin eclipsed 20 points. He had a difficult month overall with 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 42.0 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from beyond the arc across 14 December outings. Tuesday's performance could be an indication that he's ready to put his slump behind him.