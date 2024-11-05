Boston finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to Portland.

Boston got the start Monday for a depleted Pelicans team and responded by posting his best game of the campaign. Don't be surprised if Boston, who has now scored in double digits in three straight outings, remains in the starting lineup if the Pelicans don't get Jordan Hawkins (back), Zion Williamson (thigh/hamstring) or Trey Murphy (hamstring) back soon. Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) all remain out for multiple weeks.