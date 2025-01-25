Hawkins finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 139-126 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hawkins can get hot in any game, and that's precisely what happened Friday in this high-scoring loss. This was his fourth straight game with double-digit points off the bench, though his monthly average falls to 10.3 points per game when factoring in his 12 appearances in January (one start). Hawkins would have more upside in a starting role, but as things stand now, he's nothing more than an option on deep formats and a potential streaming alternative due to his scoring prowess, but his role limits his upside considerably.