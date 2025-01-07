Fontecchio (personal) recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 118-115 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Fontecchio returned Monday after missing the last three outings due to a personal matter and led the Detroit bench in minutes. His playing time was likely boosted by the absence of Ausar Thompson, who had started and played 26 minutes in the Pistons' previous game Saturday versus the Timberwolves. If Thompson makes it back for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, expect Fontecchio's playing time to take a hit.