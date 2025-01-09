Toronto signed Omoruyi to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Omoruyi has averaged 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for Toronto's G League affiliate Raptors 905 and will get a chance to prove himself at the NBA level. Although Toronto isn't dealing with any major injuries, Ochai Agbaji suffered a back bruise Wednesday, and the team has five games in the next nine days, which could be enough for Omoruyi to crack the rotation. The 27-year-old has appeared in 87 NBA games during his four-year career and logged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.1 minutes per game in 2023-24 with the Wizards.