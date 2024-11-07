Mogbo has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right hip pointer, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish with five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 18 minutes

Mogbo departed from Wednesday's contest with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter and didn't return. The rookie has been forced into a larger role with the Raptors while the team deals with a plethora of injuries. He's seen 15 or more minutes in seven of nine appearances. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers, the first leg of a back-to-back set.