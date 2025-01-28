Agbaji (hand) tallied two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound across 12 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 113-104 win over the Pelicans.

In his return from a four-game absence due to a right hand laceration, Agbaji took back a spot in the rotation from rookie Ja'Kobe Walter, who didn't play in a coach's decision. While the Raptors are at full strength minus Immanuel Quickley (hip) and Kelly Olynyk (calf) -- both of whom appear to be day-to-day -- Agbaji is unlikely to see a dramatic increase in playing time in future contests.