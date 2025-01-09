Agbaji (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Kayla Grey of TSN reports. He finishes with four points (2-2 FG), one assist and one steal across nine minutes.

Agbaji suffered a lower back contusion colliding with Josh Hart while going after a rebound late in the first half against New York. He'll be unavailable for Toronto the rest of the way, which could lead to more minutes for Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown. Toronto is back in action Thursday at Cleveland.