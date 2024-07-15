Castle suffered a right wrist sprain during Saturday's win over Portland and is out for the remainder of Summer League, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle injured his right wrist after a fall during Saturday's game against Portland, and he will remain sidelined for the remainder of Summer League as the Spurs play it safe with the fourth overall pick. Castle flashed the potential that made him a highly touted prospect in this year's draft during limited action in Summer League, putting up 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal Saturday against the Trail Blazers. Castle will likely serve as a key player for San Antonio off the bench to begin the 2024-25 campaign.