Dunn was selected by the Suns with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The sophomore out of Virginia is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the draft. At 6-foot-6 with a wingspan north of 7-foot-1, Dunn can guard multiple positions and is an excellent rim protector for his size. Last season, Dunn posted 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game in 27.5 minutes to go with 8.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. At this stage, Dunn's offensive game is limited, but the Suns won't ask him to do much on that end.