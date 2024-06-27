Mitchell, via a trade with the Knicks, was selected by the Thunder with the No. 38 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell is a combo guard coming off his junior year at UC Santa Barbara, and he was named to the All-Big West First Team in each of the past two seasons. He led the Big West in points per game (20.0) last season. His mediocre athleticism and shaky shooting until last year likely led to his draft stock being where it is, despite plenty of playmaking and scoring ability. Mitchell will fight for reserve guard minutes on the Thunder as a rookie, which won't be easy to come by.