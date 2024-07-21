Johnson generated 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a block across 30 minutes of Saturday's 88-79 win over Dallas in Summer League.

Johnson tied for the team lead in points and assists en route to OKC's first victory in Las Vegas. Johnson spent the 2023-24 campaign on a two-way contract and appeared in nine NBA games. However, with Ajay Mitchell, Alex Ducas (hip) and Adam Flagler occupying the Thunder's three two-way contracts, Johnson will likely spend the upcoming season with the Oklahoma City Blue unless another suitor swoops in.