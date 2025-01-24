The Timberwolves announced Friday that DiVincenzo won't require surgery to address the partial ligament tear in the big toe on his left foot and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

After being diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain of the toe earlier in the week, DiVincenzo looked as though he could be at risk of missing the rest of the regular season, but after getting a second opinion, he'll bypass surgery and could be in store for a speedier return to the lineup. The three-week timeline is merely a re-evaluation date, however, so if DiVincenzo hasn't healed as quickly as hoped, he could still miss time coming out of the All-Star break. DiVincenzo had finally found his footing with the Timberwolves before going down with the toe injury, as he had averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 31.6 minutes in his six appearances since moving into the starting five Jan. 6. Mike Conley has since moved back to the top unit and should see most of the minutes at point guard while DiVincenzo is on the mend.