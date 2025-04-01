The NBA announced Tuesday that DiVicenzo has been issued a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation that occurred in the second quarter of Sunday's 123-104 win over the Pistons.

DiVincenzo was one of five players (two Timberwolves, three Pistons) ejected after the incident, and all five involved will serve suspensions. Along with DiVincenzo, Naz Reid will be suspended for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but both should be back in action Thursday at Brooklyn. DiVincenzo's absence Tuesday could open up a spot in the rotation for Rob Dillingham while perhaps forcing the Timberwolves to rely more heavily on Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker out of the backcourt.