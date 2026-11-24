DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been cleared for team basketball activities, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo suffered a ruptured right Achilles in late April but is seemingly ahead of schedule in his recovery. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the veteran guard has completed five-on-five scrimmages in recent weeks and is targeting a return "shortly before or after the New Year." With DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards (knee) both sidelined, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon figure to continue seeing increased playing time.