Gobert notched three points (1-1 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes during Thursday's 133-107 loss to the Knicks.

Gobert made his lone field goal in this game, but there's no question he wasn't at his best in this one. The 22 minutes played represented a season-low mark for him, while his overall stat line of three points and four boards was certainly disappointing. The Frenchman will aim to bounce back in what might be a more favorable matchup against the Warriors on Saturday.