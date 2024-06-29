The Pistons will waive Brown on Saturday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown's $4 million salary for the 2024-25 season would have become fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster by Sunday, and the Pistons weren't interested in keeping him around at that price. The 24-year-old forward has bounced around with five teams over the past four seasons and will now be seeking out a new home in free agency. After being acquired via trade with the Timberwolves in February, Brown averaged 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 19.0 minutes in 22 appearances for the Pistons.