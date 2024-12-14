Coulibaly totaled 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 40 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to Cleveland.

It was an exceptional showing by Coulibaly, who matched his career-high scoring figure with a game-high 27 points as Washington went toe-to-toe with Cleveland on Friday. It appears Coulibaly is getting back on track following a dreadful cold spell that saw him shoot a mere 17.6 percent from the field over six games from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, as the 20-year-old forward has now scored 17 and 27 points in each of his past two outings respectively. The 3-20 Wizards should remain committed to a starting role for the 2023 No. 7 overall pick amid his growing pains, and Coulibaly remains a strong source of defensive stats for fantasy managers alongside decent production across the board while handling big minutes.