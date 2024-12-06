Bagley produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 137-101 loss to Dallas.

Making his first start of the season, Bagley co-led the team with 16 points and eight rebounds Thursday. Bagley has now started 16 games for the Wizards dating back to last season, and he's been productive as a member of Washington's first unit since 2023-24 with averages of 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor. It remains to be seen if head coach Brian Keefe will keep Bagley in the starting lineup once Kyle Kuzma (ribs) returns to the fold, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on Bagley on waiver wires until the dust settles regarding the 25-year-old former lottery pick's role going forward.