Bagley contributed 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 25 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to Memphis.

Although Bagley is back on the bench, his recent results have earned him more action in the rotation. His prospects sunk when the team signed Jonas Valanciunas and drafted Alex Sarr in the offseason, and it's easy to forget the splash Bagley made with the Kings in his rookie season. injuries have been an issue for most of his career, but he's shown flashes of his former self as a healthy backup for the Wizards. He is in a tough spot on the depth chart behind Sarr, but Washington may eventually make major changes that could give Bagley more fantasy value.