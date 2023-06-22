The Celtics traded Muscala to the Wizards as part of a three-team deal including Kristaps Porzingis, Tyus Jones and Marcus Smart, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though Jones was the main acquisition for Washington, Danilo Gallinari and Muscala were both shipped to Washington as part of the blockbuster deal. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN.com the Wizards exercised Muscala's $3.5 million team option and will likely be part of the rebuilding roster. Though Washington is almost certainly going to add frontcourt pieces through the draft and free agency, Muscala's current competition consists of Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson at the center spot. Though it's unclear how large of a role, if any, Muscala will play with the Wizards, he has shown the ability to be impactful on rebuilding rosters in the past, posting at least eight points and three rebounds per game in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with the Thunder while shooting 37 percent and 42.9 percent from deep in each respective season.