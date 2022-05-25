The bar for a great QB season in Fantasy is higher than ever these days and that has an impact on how you should approach the position for Fantasy Football. Even as recently as five years ago, only three players averaged more than 23.0 Fantasy points per game in six-point-per-pass-TD scoring, and that was pretty typical; in 2016, only three managed it, while a whopping four did so in 2015.

That has all changed over the past few seasons. In 2020, 12 averaged at least 23 points per game, while the top four each topped 29 points per game; in 2021, the top three were all north of 26 points per game while nine averaged 23.81 per game or better. The bar for being a starting-caliber Fantasy quarterback is higher than ever, and your chances of finding a starting-caliber Fantasy QB late in the drafts are lower, as a result.

Of those nine who averaged 23.81 points per game or more in 2021, they were all drafted among the first 13 quarterbacks based on Average Draft Position from NFFC drafts last season. Kirk Cousins and Jameis Winston were the only quarterbacks drafted outside of the top 13 at the position who averaged 20 points per game, so if you weren't taking a QB early, you were getting left behind.

Of course, plenty of quarterbacks are intriguing enough that you don't necessarily have to draft one early this year. Just know that if you are going to wait on the position, recent history suggests you're taking a risk. And, given how good the high-end options have been lately, it's a risk that could set you back more than you think.

Here are my updated rankings for QB for the 2022 season:

And here are some of my thoughts on where the position stands this offseason: