Mason (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Mason was a full practice participant Wednesday and Friday, sandwiched around a limited session Thursday. His time as a prime fantasy asset nonetheless seems to be nearing an end, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying Friday that only an unexpected late setback would prevent RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) from playing this Sunday. Mason may still get some snaps and touches but won't dominate carries the way he did for much of the past two months.