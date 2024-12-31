Floyd is considered day-to-day due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Monday's Week 17 loss to Detroit, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Floyd was hurt in the first half of Monday's contest and was subsequently announced as questionable to return, though he did retake the field shortly thereafter. The veteran defensive end finished the defeat having logged just 13 defensive snaps, however, which was by far his lowest mark of the season. The 49ers are out of playoff contention, so they may elect to rest Floyd in Week 18 against Arizona if the shoulder issue is more than minor.